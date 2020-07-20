Man identified in fatal skydiving accident after apparent medical emergency in air near Chula Vista

Joseph James, (47), took the skydive jump Sunday morning in which there were no malfunctions and the parachute opened as expected, according to authorities.

San Diego resident Joseph James, (47), took the skydive jump Sunday morning in which there were no malfunctions and the parachute opened as expected, according to authorities and representatives for Skydive San Diego.

According to the man's supervisor, the 47-year-old performed his maneuvers to a tee showing he could locate the handle to pull the large docile canopy with complete altitude awareness. But at some point, his instructor went ahead and landed waiting for his student.

The skydiver deployed his own parachute but then the instructor noticed he drifted off course away from the landing area. Skydive San Diego crews rushed to help find the skydiver.

A San Diego County Sheriff's helicopter located him at about 11 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns of the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Cal Fire crews responded to the scene on Otay Lakes Road northwest of the Skydive San Diego Glider Port along with sheriffs and the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Officials said the man was in "CPR status" when they arrived. He was then hoisted up to an ambulance where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m. and an official with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene.