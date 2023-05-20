Man in custody for groping 12-year-old in Santee

Santee Sheriff's arrest man for inappropriately groping a girl near Santee Teen Center.

SAN DIEGO — An arrest has been made in connection with a groping incident in Santee.

Authorities say the 12-year-old from Chett F. Harritt School was walking towards Big Rock Park on the 8100 of Arlette Street when a man approached her and inappropriately touched her chest Thursday, May 18th just before 4 p.m.

The victim's friend intervened, and the suspect rode off on an electric black and gray scooter, according to authorities.

A staff member of the Santee Teen Center, which is located at Big Rock Park had knowledge of the incident. They saw a man wearing all-black clothing and the same scooter that fits the description of the suspect around 6:30 on May 19th and alerted the Sheriff's Department.

The man matched the description of a suspect who was captured in surveillance video following the incident, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were able to detain the suspect near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Ellsworth Circle.

29-year-old Lawrence Ruvalcaba was booked into San Diego Central Jail on one felony count of lewd and lascivious act on a child under 14 years old with force. He is being held on $250,000 bail, said Sheriffs.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department has some tips for how kids can stay safe outside of school:

"As summer break approaches, it's likely children will be spending more time outdoors. Here are a few tips parents can discuss with their children so they can stay safe in and out of school.