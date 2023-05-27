Man injured in Mission Bay motorcycle wreck

Traffic was backed up in Mission Bay after a motorcyclist was injured Saturday evening

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was injured Saturday evening after a two-vehicle wreck on Mission Bay Boulevard.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 54-year-old man was driving westbound on Mission Bay Drive in a 2011 Camry when it collided with a motorcycle.

A 32-year-old man was driving a 2008 Triumph motorcycle when the Camry made a U-turn in front of it. Police said the Camry struck the vehicle broadside.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital after sustaining open fractures to both arms, among other injuries.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.

Police said the driver of the Camry was not injured and alcohol was not a factor.

San Diego Police's Traffic Division is investigating.