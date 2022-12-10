Man killed after colliding with trolley in Barrio Logan

A pickup truck ignores the crossing arms for the trolley dies in the crash.

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed after he collided with a trolley in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego Friday night.

San Diego police officers were called at 9:27 p.m. to the 1200 block of Sampson Street where they learned the victim was driving a 1969 GMC truck eastbound on Sampson near Harbor Drive. The crossing arms of the trolley were down and the victim drove into the westbound lane in an attempt to drive around them and instead drove into the path of the trolley, said Sgt. Clint Leisz.

The trolley hit the right side of the truck and the truck struck a pole on the left side of the trolley tracks.

The driver of the GMC truck was pronounced dead at the scene, Leisz said.

According to San Diego police, No passengers on the trolley were injured.