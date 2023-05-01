Man killed at house party in East County was previously sentenced for murder

A man convicted in 2013 in the killing of an 18-year-old Mesa College student, was one of two victims killed at a house party shooting in the East County

SAN DIEGO — A man convicted in 2013 of the robbery and killing of an 18-year-old Mesa College student, was one of two victims shot and killed at a house party in unincorporated El Cajon on April 27.

Seandell Jones was killed in the shooting at a massive house party in eastern San Diego County.

In 2012, as reported by CBS 8, then-19-year-old Jones was sentenced to a term of 25 years to life in prison in the robbery and murder of 18-year-old Garrett Berki, a graduate of La Jolla High School.

In Berki's murder, prosecutors said Berki went to Paradise Hills at about 10 p.m. with his girlfriend to buy a MacBook Pro computer advertised on Craigslist for $600.

Seandell Jones, Rashon Abernathy, and Shaquille Jordan grabbed the money and the victims' cell phones and drove off in a stolen car, according to reports.

Berki and his girlfriend were headed to report the theft when he spotted the defendants' car and gave chase on state Route 54, Deputy District Attorney Kristian Trocha told jurors.

Abernathy allegedly fired one shot through the windshield of the victim's car, striking Berki in the shoulder. He died about 45 minutes later.

Defense lawyers for Jones and Jordan argued that the murder convictions for their clients should be reduced to voluntary manslaughter because neither was the actual shooter and there was no evidence they participated in planning the robbery, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

San Diego Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Joseph Jarjura confirmed the home where the shooting occurred was rented through Airbnb, and neither victim was a resident of the home.

Admission tickets to the party were even sold on the campus of Education First International Language Centers in Liberty Station.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

