Tree trimming incident in El Cajon leaves man dead

A man who was reportedly cutting down a large tree in the El Cajon area was killed after it fell on him.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was killed in the East County area Wednesday morning after the tree he was trimming fell on top of him.

Dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call around 11:10 a.m. from a person requesting help for a man who fell while cutting a tree in the 1900 block of Altozano Way in El Cajon.

Heartland Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene and found an adult male pinned underneath a "large tree," according to Andy McKellar, an Emergency Preparedness Coordinator with Heartland Fire.

Despite life-saving measures from first responders at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

"Crews worked carefully over several hours to respectfully remove the individual," McKellar said in a press release.

A neighbor told CBS 8 the situation is terrible.

"It's terrible. Everyone feels the same way. He had just taken over the HOA board," a concerned neighbor said.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

The man’s body was taken to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.