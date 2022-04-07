Man killed after being hit by car while trying to change tire on highway in National City

The driver of the Toyota was in the process of changing his tire when a Mazda Sedan struck the driver.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — On Thursday, a man was killed after being hit by a car on State Route 54 while in the process of changing his tire, according to California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, the accident happened at 5:50 p.m., when a blue Toyota Scion was parked in the center median after it got a flat tire on eastbound State Route 54, east of Highland Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota was in the process of changing his tire when a Mazda Sedan struck the driver.

The man hit was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to CHP, the driver of the Mazda stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.