Man killed in jet ski crash on Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — A man died this weekend after he was struck by a boat while riding a jet ski Saturday evening on Mission Bay in San Diego, police said Sunday.

The collision was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the north end of Ski Beach near Mission Bay's playground and gazebos. The man who was struck later died but an exact time of death was not available as of Sunday afternoon.

Police said he was a man in his 20s from out of town. No identity was given as next of kin needed to be notified.

The person operating the boat was questioned by San Diego police. It was not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision or if charges would be filed.