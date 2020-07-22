Man killed in officer-involved shooting was suspect in 2 attempted homicides in Chula Vista, person of interest in San Diego shooting

33-year-old David Angulo, was a documented gang member with a criminal history including weapons charges, robbery, kidnapping and more, according to police.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department on Tuesday released details about a suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening. The man involved in the shootout with three of the agency’s officers was identified as 33-year-old David Angulo, a documented gang member, according to CVPD. Authorities said Angulo was wanted as a suspect in two attempted shooting homicides and was connected to a third shooting.

The first shooting Angulo was a suspect in took place June 4 at a Red Roof Inn located in the 300 block of Broadway in Chula Vista. Chula Vista officers identified Angulo as the suspect who they said shot the victim in the stomach during an argument and then fled. The victim survived the shooting. Chula Vista Crimes of Violence Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Angulo for attempted murder.

Chula Vista police also responded to a shooting on June 22 in which a victim had been shot in the chest. According to the department, it was later determined Angulo shot the victim during an argument and fled. Police did not say if a warrant was issued in that case.

Police records show Angulo’s criminal history included cases involving assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, kidnapping, carjacking and assaulting an officer in addition to his involvement as the suspect in the two aforementioned attempted murders.



Angulo was also a person of interest in a shooting in San Diego at the end of June, according to police.

“Angulo was considered by police to be armed and extremely dangerous to the community and several local agencies were involved in searching for him,” authorities said.

The incident that ended in Angulo's death Monday, began when officers and agents from a fugitive task force reportedly observed the suspect around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Maxwell Road and Main Street. Investigators had received information that Angulo was armed with two handguns. An agent with the task force observed him use a handgun to carjack a Ford truck from a person working in the area. The carjacking victim was not injured.

The agent attempted to stop the carjacking, but a pursuit ensued.

“Angulo escaped with the truck, driving against traffic at extremely high rates of speed, further endangering the public,” according to police.

Chula Vista police patrol cars tried to stop Angulo as well as the pursuit continued into eastern Chula Vista.

Angulo apparently lost control of the truck colliding with an unrelated vehicle near the 900 block of Rutgers Avenue. The other vehicle overturned and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for head injuries but as of Tuesday was expected to recover.

Following the crash, Angulo attempted to enter a nearby home armed with a handgun. The people in the home slammed the door on him, according to CVPD Lt. Dan Peak.

According to police, Angulo then turned back towards officers and shouted that he had a gun. He refused orders to surrender and a shootout followed.

Three CVPD officers fired multiple rounds and Angulo fired at least one round, according to police.

“At this preliminary point in the investigation, it is unclear who fired first,” police said Tuesday.

Angulo was shot by officers and died at the scene despite life-saving measures, police said.

No officers or occupants of the nearby home were injured during the incident.

Chula Vista Police Department Crimes of Violence Detectives responded to the scene to conduct the Officer Involved Shooting investigation. Per the San Diego County Officer-Involved Shooting protocol, a representative from the San Diego District Attorney’s office also responded to the scene to independently evaluate the circumstances of the shooting.

CVPD said the investigation is active and ongoing and further information would be released when available.