SAN DIEGO — A 54-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in the Mt. Hope neighborhood of San Diego, police said.



The shooting was reported about 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Raven Street, according to San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs.



Officers found the man lying in an alley, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They immediately provided medical aid until paramedics arrived, Dobbs said.



The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m., Dobbs said.



"It is very early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading to the man's death," he said.



Investigators were searching for evidence and interviewing potential witnesses, he said.



A man and two vehicles were seen leaving the area after the shooting, he said. The man was described as black, in his 20s, wearing a dark cap, long- sleeved white sweatshirt and dark pants, and is considered a person of interest.



The first vehicle was described as a white 1990s Honda Accord, the second was described as a black 2006 to 2010 Chrysler 300. Police do not know what role, if any, the man or vehicles played in the incident, Dobbs said.



Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.