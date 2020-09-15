x
Man killed in single-car crash in Chula Vista

Credit: KFMB

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was killed Monday night after losing control and overturning his car, according to Chula Vista police. The solo-car crash was reported just after 8:15 p.m. near Kearney Street and Twin Oaks Avenue. 

Police said the man had been in an argument with his girlfriend prior to the crash and took off angry or distraught. They said the man lived nearby.

He died at the scene following the car overturning. 

It was unknown as of Monday night whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Chula Vista police were investigating the incident. 