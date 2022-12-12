Man mentally competent to stand trial in death of Rolando veterinarian

Dr. Clark Kelly, 88, killed inside his office in June.

SAN DIEGO — A judge has ruled the man accused of murdering a well-known veterinarian in Rolando is mentally competent to stand trial.

Prosecutors said Dr. Clark Kelly, 88, was murdered in June during a burglary at his office on El Cajon Blvd.

The 38-year-old defendant's murder trial had been delayed pending a mental health evaluation by a doctor, who concluded O’Brien was mentally fit to stand trial.

In court, O’Brien’s defense attorney stipulated to the doctor's findings.

“Based on my own evaluation, I'm prepared to (stipulate) to his qualifications, and submit on the question of competency,” Deputy Public Defender Peter Will told the judge.

Police said O’Brien murdered Dr. Kelly inside his office on June 15. Kelly suffered trauma to his head and died in the hospital. The long-time animal caregiver was loved by his customers and the community.

In August, O’Brien spoke to CBS 8 on the phone from the central jail.

“I'm a very kind person. I've never been in trouble. I've never had any violent history, never any violent crime in my life,” O’Brien said.

The accused murderer admitted he rang the doorbell at the doctor’s office, looking for an apartment, but claimed he was turned away.

“I heard shuffling from the inside and I thought, 'Oh, maybe this is the manager,’ so I started ringing the bell again, ding, ding, ding. And, from a distance I heard, 'Hey, you gotta get out of here. You're not welcome.' So, I just turned and walked away towards the gate,” O’Brien said during the jailhouse interview.

O’Brien’s criminal case will now move forward. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8.

