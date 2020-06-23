Man pleads not guilty for allegedly killing female roommate in Carlsbad

The victim's friends told News 8 last week they had just learned about an alleged history of domestic violence between the victim and her suspected killer.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man who allegedly killed a woman last week at his Carlsbad apartment pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.

Brehon Roy Quigley, 44, faces 25 years to life in state prison if convicted of killing Kissy Ann Pedro, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Patrol officers sent about 11:30 a.m. June 16 to an apartment in the 2500 block of West Ranch Street and found the 40-year-old victim dead, police said.

Detectives questioned Quigley, described as a "co-occupant of the apartment," then arrested him, Carlsbad police Lt. Jason Jackowski said.

Police declined to release details on how Pedro died and would not disclose a suspected motive for the slaying.

"The investigation into what occurred and why is ongoing," the lieutenant said. "No additional information is being released at this time."

The victim's friends told News 8 last week they had just learned about an alleged history of domestic violence between the two.

“I think 100% her life could've been saved if the circumstances would've been different,” said the victim's friend, Justine Hose.

Other friends close to the victim said the suspect was set to appear in court in April-on related domestic violence charges, but that date, according to them, was postponed because of the coronavirus.