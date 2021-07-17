Man riding scooter killed by vehicle in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A 32-year-old man in Long Beach riding an electric scooter was struck and killed Saturday by a vehicle driven by a motorist operating with an expired driver's license, authorities said.



The driver of a 2010 Ford Mustang, identified as Humberto Mendez Chavez, remained at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.



It was not immediately known if Chavez was cited or arrested.



He was driving westbound on Seventh Street when he struck the victim, an Orange resident riding a VEO Electric Scooter in the roadway. Officers were dispatched at about 3:30 a.m. to the crash scene in the area of Seventh Street and Ohio Avenue.



Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.



Long Beach police collision investigation detectives urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.