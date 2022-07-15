Man robs Mission Valley Credit Union, gives some cash to panhandler

A tracking device from the bank led officers to a man in the area of the robbery who was in possession of some of the stolen cash, San Diego Police said.

SAN DIEGO — A man allegedly robbed a credit union in Mission Valley Friday, then gave a panhandler $200, police said.

The robbery occurred at 5:30 p.m. at the Navy Federal Credit Union branch on Rio San Diego Drive.

The man used a demand note to rob the credit union of an undisclosed amount of cash, San Diego Police Department Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

A tracking device from the bank led officers to a man in the area of the robbery who was in possession of some of the stolen cash, Jamsetjee said.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his 50s, 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds with gray hair. He is clean shaven and has tattoos on his neck.