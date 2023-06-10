Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatal Chula Vista house party stabbing

James Mumper Jr. was sentenced in Chula Vista court Friday for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Mateo Alexander Castillo in November 2022.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The man who stabbed a 17-year-old to death at a Chula Vista house party in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

James Mumper Jr., 19, was sentenced in Chula Vista court on Friday for voluntary manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon and other charges related to the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Mateo Alexander Castillo in November 2022.

“We all grieve with the family for the loss of such a young life taken by senseless violence,” San Diego District Attorney Stephan said. “We hope the family can find solace in the justice that was delivered through this prosecution.”

Witnesses told CBS 8 in 2022 that there were close to 60 people at the large house party located on the 900 block of Rigley Street in the Sunbow neighborhood of Chula Vista.

Family members of Castillo read victim impact statements to Mumper Jr. prior this his sentencing.

Mumper Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges in August. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in December 2022 after an investigation into what happened at the house party led to a warrant for his arrest.

Mumper Jr. will receive 350 days credit for time served.