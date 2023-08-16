Man shot and killed by San Diego Police in College Area

Authorities are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the College Area.

SAN DIEGO — A man is dead following a shooting involving San Diego Police detectives as they served a search warrant.

SDPD said on August 15 that they were on the 6100 block of El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego when they identified the subject of their search warrant.

"The subject of the search warrant was identified by their detectives as the outstanding suspect in a shooting that occurred on August 2, 2023. That shooting was the catalyst for the radio call that SDPD responded to and eventually ended in an OIS at Mesa College," the San Diego Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

San Diego Police detectives set up a perimeter around the apartment building and conducted a contain and call-out procedure. Officers attempted to reach out and made calls to the apartment as well as issued verbal commands and warnings directly outside the building.

The suspect left the apartment and appeared to be holding a handgun in his hand, which officers commanded that he drop it and he did eventually.

The Sheriff's Department said that officers commanded the suspect to move away from the handgun on the ground at his feet.

Despite multiple warnings from officers, the suspect lunged at the weapon and one officer discharged his firearm multiple times, hitting the suspect at least once.

Officers provided aid on the scene, but the suspect died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at 7 p.m. at the scene.

The suspect's name is being withheld until the family is notified. No officers or bystanders were injured in this incident and residents were evacuated for their safety.