Man shot to death at Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside; suspect on the loose

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in Oceanside Friday night, according to police.

Oceanside Police were initially dispatched around 4 p.m. to San Diego & Bush Street in Oceanside following reports of a person tagging in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a Hispanic man in his 30s injured from gunshot wounds, Oceanside Police Department's Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza said.

The victim was pronounced dead in the immediate vicinity of Joe Balderrama Park & Recreation Center, located near the intersection where officers were initially dispatched, Atenza said.

An employee with Balderrama Park & Recreation said no events were underway at the recreation center when the shooting occurred, but people were playing soccer on a nearby field.

It's unknown what led to the shooting or who shot and killed the man.

A search for the suspect is underway.

No other injuries were reported.