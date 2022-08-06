Man shot in Grant Hill community of San Diego; Expected to survive

A man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds when a silver sedan pulled up to him in the Grant Hill community of San Diego, according to authorities.

The shooting victim and another man were walking about 10 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of K Street when the sedan drove up and the occupants inside and the two men got into an argument, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Someone inside the vehicle shot the victim several times, during the course of the argument.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and the silver sedan drove away westbound in the 2600 block of K Street.