SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man was shot during an altercation outside a Japanese restaurant in Chula Vista, and his attacker remained at large Wednesday.



Dispatchers received a call around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday from a person in the 1200 block of Third Avenue who reported hearing the sound of gunshots, according to Chula Vista police.



Officers arrived in the area and found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, Lt. Dan Peak said.



The victim, whose name was withheld, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Chris Kelley said.



He told officers there was a confrontation between him and the unidentified suspect in the parking lot outside the Izakaya Naruto restaurant, then the suspect opened fire, Kelley said.



A suspect description was not immediately released.