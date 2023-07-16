Man sleeping on mattress in alleyway in Hillcrest ran over; dragged 30 feet

A man experiencing homelessness who was sleeping on a mattress was run over by a car and dragged at least 30 feet, according to SDFD.

SAN DIEGO — A man experiencing homelessness was rescued by firefighters Sunday afternoon after he was run over while sleeping and dragged underneath the car.

First responders were dispatched to the 1700 block of University Avenue in Hillcrest around 11:30 a.m. following reports that a man was run over by a car.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a 65-year-old man and a mattress underneath a Nissan SUV.

"I saw the guy when I went the supermarket sleep on the mattress, then I came back and saw a car stopped on top of the mattress," a witness told OnScene.TV.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department deployed dozens of firefighters to the scene, using several rescue elements to free the man from underneath the vehicle.

Video showed the victim was bleeding from what appeared to be a road rash sustained from being dragged at least 10-15 feet, according to John Fisher, a Battalion Chief with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Police Department later clarified in a press release that the victim was dragged at least 30 feet underneath the vehicle.

"We used a lot of folks in many different ways to lift the vehicle very carefully to prevent further injury to the patient," Fisher said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for 2nd and 3rd-degree burns and a fractured femur.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.