Man spotted with a gun near elementary school prompts 2 South Bay schools to go on lockdown

The gun turned out to be a BB gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif — Two South Bay schools were put on lockdown Thursday morning after police received reports of a man with a gun near the school.

According to police, two 911 calls were received just before 11:00 a.m. The callers reported seeing a man waving and pointing a gun toward Lauderbach Elementary School in Chula Vista. Nearby Palomar High School was also put on lockdown as a precaution.

By noon, both lockdowns were lifted.

Anxious parents arrived at Lauderbach to pick up their kids.



"You think the worst and you're driving, and you see all the police right here, you think the worst of the worst," said dad Jesus Rodriguez.

Police located the suspect on a second floor balcony of an apartment complex across the street.

Police say he had a gun, they ordered him to drop it, and he did.

After taking a closer look at the gun, officers realized it was a BB gun.