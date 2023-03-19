Man stabbed at house party in Lincoln Park neighborhood; suspect arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the arm at a house party in the Lincoln Park community of San Diego, authorities said.

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the arm at a house party Sunday morning in the Lincoln Park community of San Diego, authorities said.

Giovanni Sanchez Zuniga, 27, began arguing with another man about 2 a.m. at a house party in the 1300 block of Privado Place, the San Diego Police Department reported.

At some point, the two separated, and Zuniga left the house party, only to return a short time later and allegedly stab the victim, a 36-year-old man, in the arm. Zuniga fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

Paramedics rushed the stabbing victim to a hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Diego Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the argument and attack to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.