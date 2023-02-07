Authorities searching for man suspected of grabbing boy near Lakeside Middle School

The incident happened at around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday near the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue, about a block and half from Lakeside Middle School.

LAKESIDE, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man suspected of trying to grab a middle school boy while he and other children were walking to school on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday near the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue, about a block and half from Lakeside Middle School, the sheriff’s department said.

Three middle school students were walking about a block and a half away from Lakeside Middle School.

“Someone in the backseat of the vehicle opened the door and tried to grab one of the students. The three students told deputies they ran away from the vehicle and reported the incident as soon as they got to Lakeside Middle School,” detectives from the Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation said.

No injuries were reported. Authorities said there will be increased patrols near Lakeside Middle School following Tuesday’s incident.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man suspected of trying to grab the boy is described as 5'7" tall, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds and was dressed in black.

The sheriff’s department described the vehicle as a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe with silver wheels and a black and yellow license plate.

According to the sheriff’s department, the vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Woodside Avenue toward Riverford Road.

Anyone with information or surveillance video about this incident is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200 or you can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

The sheriff’s department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, the Lakeside Union School District said,

Dear Parents:



This morning a group of middle school students reported a male wearing a hoodie and driving a black SUV in the area of the Woodside Apartments (a block from Lakeside Middle School) stopped his car and grabbed one of the boys in an attempt to put him in his car.

The Sheriff's department was immediately called and is now aware of the situation.

Please review with your child safety procedures if approached by strangers. As always, the best defense is to run from strangers to another adult while making lots of noise. It will be effective if you also review these procedures with your child.

Your student's safety is our paramount concern. If you have any information regarding the incident, please call your student's school or the sheriff's department.



Sincerely,

Rhonda Taylor

Superintendent





WATCH RELATED: Manhunt underway after attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old Poway Unified student (Jan. 2023).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android