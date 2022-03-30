Man who died after failed base-jumping attempt off of UTC balcony identified

The Medical Examiner's office says 48-year-old Eric Roden from Cardiff died after jumping from a 23rd floor apartment balcony.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man who died after his parachute failed to deploy during a base-jumping attempt in University City last week has been identified, according to authorities.

It happened at Palisade at Westfield UTC, near 8800 Lombard Place. Paramedics tried in vain to revive the base jumper before pronouncing him dead at the scene, San Diego Police Department said.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Roden landed on the edge of the grass of the ground-level floor which caused multiple blunt force injuries. Police said Roden's teenage daughter witnessed the tragedy.

SDPD cautions base jumpers and anyone thinking of trying these stunts to consider the wider reaching impact to their family, friends, witnesses and first responders after unsuccessful jumps.