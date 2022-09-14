Man who shot and killed a hotel valet in the Gaslamp in August 2021 found guilty of murder

A jury found Travis Sarreshteh guilty for opening fire in the Gaslamp District, killing hotel valet Justice Boldin and injuring four others.

SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old San Diego man has been found guilty of murdering a hotel valet worker who was gunned down outside of the Pendry Hotel in the Gaslamp in April 2021.

A jury today, September 14, found Travis Sarreshteh guilty of murder, attempted murder, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The shooting happened in April 2021, when Sarreshteh opened fire, killing Justice Boldin, 28, who was working as a valet at the time and later shooting four other men just blocks away.

According to police, Sarreshteh used a ghost gun.

"He fired two to three shots, and after he hit the ground, he turned around and shot him again,” witness Chris Luciano told CBS 8 back in April 2022.

Moments later, Sarreshteh opened fire on a group of friends who were walking home.

Vincent Gazzani was one of those shot that night.

Gazzani told CBS 8 that Sarreshteh yelled at his group to get out of his way, then asked if they were laughing at him.

“He said, 'Are you guys laughing at me?' And that's when it happened," said Gazzani. "I was shot through the forearm and the chest.”

Police arrived shortly after the shooting and arrested Sarreshteh.

Sarreshteh's sentencing is schedule for January 2023.

WATCH RELATED: Man accused of shooting five people in San Diego, killing one, pleads not guilty in court