Man suffering from gunshot wound walks into Cheesecake Factory in Fashion Valley

At around 9:50 p.m. Friday, a man with a gunshot wound to the leg walked into the Fashion Valley restaurant asking employees for help, San Diego Police said.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a shooting in a parking lot at the Fashion Valley Mall after the victim walked into the Cheesecake Factory.

The man was transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

There are no suspects in custody. San Diego Police remained at the Fashion Valley Mall to investigate and gather evidence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

