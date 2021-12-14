Man and woman rescued from San Diego River after they tried to rescue their dog

SDFD rescued a man and woman after they fell into the San Diego River while trying to rescue their dog near Murphy Canyon Road.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., a man and woman fell into the San Diego River while trying to rescue their dog near Murphy Canyon Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“We were really lucky that we were able to find them and get them out of the water," said San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief, Chris Babler.

SDFD said that a lifeguard was able to swim in and rescue the individuals.

"Both victims are being treated for hypothermia," said Babler. "They were in that water, which was 52 degrees,"

Babler says they were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Babler also says they did not find the dog at this point.

Tuesday's powerful storm caused downpour and extreme windy conditions in the Sorrento Valley area.

Christmas trees were toppling over while the sounds of the wind was roaring through San Diego.

Rainy and windy conditions are not the only hazard on roadways. Drivers also need to look out for tumbleweeds.

As of 4:15 pm on Tuesday, @SDLifeguards closed the #OBPier because of high surf. Once the weather conditions improve, it will be re-opened as long as it's not damaged. #cawx #highsurf pic.twitter.com/dQQa2FRhBe — SDFD (@SDFD) December 15, 2021

Tumbleweed forced CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen to slow down on the freeway headed towards Sorrento Valley on I-805 not once, but twice.

Drivers must also remember to slow down on wet roadways.

Cohen witnessed some cars pulled over on the side of I-805.

Roads on SR-52 looked clear with not too many drivers Tuesday afternoon. Drenching rain and strong winds aren’t something we experience too often in San Diego, so if you can, just stay home and stay safe.

