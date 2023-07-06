Man's two dogs killed in Lemon Grove RV fire

Video showed authorities working to contain at least one man who was frantically attempting to douse sky-scraping flames with a water hose.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man in Lemon Grove is searching for help after he lost all of his belongings and two of his dogs to a fire that torched his RV in Lemon Grove early Wednesday morning.

9-1-1 dispatchers received reports around midnight Tuesday night of a small fire in the 3000 block of Sweetwater Way in Lemon Grove. Authorities immediately dispatched two fire engines to the scene.

619 News Media, a San Diego photojournalist, arrived at the scene before firefighters and told CBS 8 that the owner of the RV smelled smoke outside, and opened the door of his RV, to which the fire quickly engulfed the recreational vehicle.

Video showed San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies working to contain at least one man who was frantically attempting to douse sky-scraping flames with a water hose.

Deputies told CBS 8 the man was detained for delaying and obstructing an officer or firefighter from performing official duties.

Firefighters with Heartland Fire Rescue Department were eventually able to knock down the fire, but the RV was a total loss.

The homeowner told 619 News Media that eight of his dogs were missing.

According to a GoFundMe created for the homeowner, two of his dogs were killed in the fire.

"Bobby lost all of his belongings in the fire along with 2 dogs (Zoey & Sadies) that did not make it out of the RV in time," the GoFundMe stated.