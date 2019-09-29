SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man walking a bicycle in Mountain View suffered several gunshot wounds when a vehicle drove up and at least one person fired multiple shots at him late Saturday night.

The bicyclist exchanged some words with the two people in the car a little before midnight and someone from inside fired three to four times at the man, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects fled the scene on South Francis Street.

They were in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, said Heims.

San Diego police gang detectives are investigating the shooting.

The San Diego Police Department asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 888-580-8477.