Many happy to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in San Diego for the first time in two years

As San Diegans celebrate the luck of the of the Irish without pandemic restrictions, local authorities warn they are out with maximum patrols to catch drunk drivers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Raising a glass to celebrating St. Patrick's Day, the Ould Sod Irish pub in Normal Heights was packed with patrons.

"For 32 years, we've been kind of the headquarters for St. Patrick's Day, we’re one of the oldest bars in San Diego,” said Mick Ward, co-owner, The Ould Sod.

Many came dressed in all green from their head, down to their dogs, which was a drastic difference from being closed completely at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and only open at 25% indoor capacity last year.



"This year, we are back to 100% with no restrictions, so it's great, it's a great feeling,” Ward said.

More San Diegans were feeling great downtown in the Gaslamp Quarter.

"Happy St. Patrick's Day, have a good day guys!” said Savannah Magnus, visiting from Colorado.

While many celebrate, the California Highway Patrol pushes the message to never drink and drive.

Local authorities across San Diego County increased patrols and will have DUI checkpoints set up.

"We will have all available CHP officers on our roadway and making sure that our roadway stay safe,” said Juan Escobar, CHP PIO.

Last year on St. Patrick's Day, CHP made 211 arrests for driving under the influence, three people died, and 76 people were injured statewide as a result of DUI crashes.

Officers says use rideshare options or get a designated driver if you decide to drink.

"All alcohol, drugs, anything that is going to impair your ability to operate a motor vehicle safely those are all things are CHP officers will be out there looking for,” Escobar said.

Bars and restaurants had holiday drink specials and special menus.

"Having Guinness and enjoying the food, and just a atmosphere of people watching down here has been a lot of fun right now,” said June Long, Blarney Stone pub patron.

June Long kicked off her night at the Blarney Stone Pub before going to The Field Irish Pub.

Many were festive along Fifth Avenue, including the spotting of a real life leprechaun as Antonio Fernandez Vega, visiting from Fort Lauderdale, came dressed in an all green costume.

"I love celebrating life and fun and every day,” Fernandez Vega said.