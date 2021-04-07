Many struggle to find staff, parking spots on Fourth of July

Fourth of July festivities got underway on Sunday! Local beaches were crowded while people packed restaurants and, of course, parking spots.

SAN DIEGO — Fourth of July festivities got underway on Sunday! Local beaches were crowded while people packed restaurants and, of course, parking spots.

It was an ocean of red, white and blue as The PB Golf Cart Gang showed off their American pride.

"I like that you get to party and I like the music," said 8-year-old Ky Miller.

"It gets pretty wild here in PB. I do love 4th of July," said Anthony Ortega, Assistant Manager at Board and Brew in Pacific Beach.

Many San Diego restaurant workers said on the busy holiday they were still struggling to find staff.

"We are understaffed. We have a now hiring and inquire within if you'd like," said Bernadette Nieto, a server at Fillipi's Pizza Grotto.

"It's been pretty busy for us lately over the whole course of the quarantine. We actually need people working more days more hours," said Ortega.

Not to mention the struggle to find a parking spot.

"Mission beach is always poppin' this time of year, probably why there's no parking," said Carson Hanna, a visitor from Arizona.

"I didn’t want to call an Uber, so it was about a mile back to my car to find a parking spot," said Eric Peterson, a visitor from Arizona.

"Parking is always a problem for us. You have to be an hour early trying to find parking," says Ortega.

Once that coveted parking spot is found, people were free to celebrate America’s birthday from head to toe.