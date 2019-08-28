SAN DIEGO — If a natural disaster, like a wildfire, was to happen where you live, do you know how to get out safely? Do you know what road to take?

A map derived from data of 30,000 towns with populations under 40,000 people paints a picture that shows some communities, across California, which have limited evacuation routes.

The risk is based on population and how many roads could get people out of town. The red areas on the map show the high-risk areas. There are several notable locations in San Diego County.

One area shaded red is Camp Pendleton North, which has a population of more than 5,100 and has five exits, but the area is considered high risk because people take the main road 36% of the time.

Alpine is also a high risk zone, because it has a population of more than 14,000 with 10 exits, but people take the main road 46% of the time.

The third red shaded area is Coronado and while it has seven exits, the area has a population of more than 24,500 and people take the main road 64% of the time.