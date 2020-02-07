San Diego students plan to march in hopes of getting the San Diego Unified School Police Department defunded

The group's list of demands doesn’t stop there. They also want money reallocated to social workers and more teachers of color among other things.

SAN DIEGO — Students and young San Diegans will march on Thursday in hopes of getting the San Diego Unified School Police Department defunded.

The group has a change.org petition with more than 2,000 signatures.

They say that the presence of the officers on campuses across the district creates a “toxic climate,” and they want them removed from schools.

One student said, “School is supposed to be a place where we go, where we learn, where we grow. So if the school environment is toxic for black and brown students, we won’t feel welcome and we won’t prosper.”

However, their list of demands goes deeper than just getting rid of officers.

Take the money saved and give it to social workers, mental health professionals or restorative justice practitioners

Hire more teachers of color

They want to mandate that teachers take cultural sensitivity and conflict resolution training on top of everything else

Create a community driven process for completing revised district safety plan

Students and graduates in the group claim black and brown students are unfairly targeted. They city that in 2015, 66% of all student referrals to law enforcement were for black and Latin students.

The school district says it is already implementing ethnic studies as a graduation requirement for the 2020-2021 school year. The district also says, of the 41 police officers employed to patrol schools, the majority are minorities.