Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego issues ceremonial cannon fire noise advisory

Local residents can expect an increase in noise during this time that may be heard up to 20 miles away, MCRD said.
Credit: Marine Corps Recruit Depot

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you hear cannons Wednesday morning -- don't worry! The Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego will hold a cannon fire in support of a base-wide training exercise Wednesday, November 2, from 8:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

The ceremonial cannon fire will take place aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Local residents can expect an increase in noise during this time, and depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the ceremonial firing may be amplified and heard up to 20 miles away, MCRD said. 

For further updates, click here.

