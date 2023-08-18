Marine dies in live-fire training exercise at Camp Pendleton

A Marine is dead following a live-fire incident while training at Camp Pendleton Thursday night.

SAN DIEGO — A Marine is dead following a live-fire training exercise at Camp Pendleton Thursday night, August 17.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is already underway. According to Major Pena with the U.S. Marine Corps, the command is cooperating with this investigation.

"The family has our deepest condolences as we continue to work with him during this difficult time," Major Pena said in a statement.

The Marine was a student at the School of Infantry West in the Basic Reconnaissance Course, an entry-level school for Marine Reconnaissance.