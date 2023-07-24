Local Marines get training to help contain fires around MCAS Miramar

For the first time, a Marine hand crew will help firefighters create containment lines and put out hotspots.

SAN DIEGO — When flames started spreading at Miramar Air Station last Thursday, the base’s new all-volunteer Marine hand crew got called into action for the first time. Lance Corporal Grant Schirmer is one of 29 Marines participating in the program, the first in the base's history.

He does it on top of his regular job in a different field - communication strategies and operations. “Saw this as an opportunity for me to get away from my normal job - which, don't get me wrong, I still love my normal job, but to go and pursue something that I'm passionate about outside of that,” said LCpl Schirmer.

The hand crew will support the base's civilian-run fire department. They’ll use tools to help cut containment lines around fires and put out hot spots. Since they're already on base, they can quickly be assembled to fight flames. And physically, they're ready to go. “In terms of having somebody that's in shape and being able to work those long, hard hours and work through a command structure, it's all built-in,” said Miramar Fire Chief Josh Allen. He says those participating in this program will be attractive candidates for fire departments nationwide.

Staff Sergeant Luis Leyva says the opportunity for a new career path after leaving the military is a benefit. Still, the Chula Vista native also learned at Thursday's fire that this job is hard work! “Starting, if you don't have that technique in, it drains you,” he said.



For now, the Marine hand crew will only support incidents that threaten the base, but after more training, they'll be certified to help out across the county. It’s yet another way our local military is helping the community. “It feels amazing, and it's something that I'm proud of,” SSgt. Leyva said. “It's something that I enjoy, and I'm looking forward to continuing doing this.”