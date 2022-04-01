Marines promote 'Manny' the bulldog mascot to the rank of Corporal

Manny is a full-blooded English Bulldog who assumed the duties as the Depot's official mascot on May 24, 2019.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego will hold a ceremony Friday morning to promote Lance Corporal Manny, the depot bulldog mascot, to the rank of Corporal.

The promotion will be held in conjunction with the Morning Colors Ceremony. In attendance will be the friends and families of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, who will be graduating from recruit training Friday.

Manny is a full-blooded English Bulldog who assumed the duties as the Depot's official mascot on May 24, 2019. He was named in honor of Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, Sr., one of the 'original 29' Navajo Code Talkers who trained in the first All Navajo Platoon aboard the Depot in 1942.

Manuelito helped create the code that the Navajos developed at Camp Elliott, now Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. He became an instructor, teaching other Navajo Marines the code. Later, Manuelito participated in the battle of Iwo Jima, where a Marine Signals Officer stated, had it not been for the Code Talkers, we would have never taken Iwo Jima.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego hosts recruit graduations most weeks of the year, inviting the public to witness the graduation ceremony and the legendary transformation first-hand, as well as take in the sites of the historic base.

