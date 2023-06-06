Marine squadron returns home from deployment in flyover of San Diego

More than 20 aircraft were seen flying over San Diego, carrying Marine squadron 362, which was deployed for 210 days.

SAN DIEGO — Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned home to San Diego after a months-long deployment.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed about 22 military aircraft flying over the North County area of San Diego. Military officials said the aircraft were occupied by Marines returning home from deployment.

"Today, VMM-362 (REIN) returned home with the 13th MEU, which prompted aircraft flyover in the vicinity of Camp Pendleton and MCAS Miramar," according to First Lieutenant Jacoby Hawkins.

MCAS Miramar tweeted that increased helicopter activity was expected along the coast of San Diego.

The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit provides a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine Air Ground Task Force capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations, including enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations to support the theater requirements of Geographic Combatant Commanders, according to the 13th MEU website.

The Marines were greeted by hundreds of family members waiting inside Marine Corps Air Station Miramar hangars.