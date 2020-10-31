New Maserati touted as "Super Car"

If you want to drive this car, you’ll have to drop $210,000.

SAN DIEGO — It’s the super car that’s making its way around the United States. Though this is just a prototype model, the Maserati Corsa 20, or the MC20 for short will certainly be turning heads in San Diego when it hits the road next year.

The minimalist design is the most striking feature about the car. Clean lines and a matte white paint job, excited customers who were looking to get a glimpse of the car before they can buy it next year.

“It’s considered to be a super sports car,” says Kas Rigas the head of PR for Maserati North America. “It’s got a v6 engine and 621 horsepower.” Rigas says that the car was designed for the road, but also marks the company’s return to racing.