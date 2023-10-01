Atmospheric River brings massive snowfall to Mammoth and surrounding mountains

New storm drops major snow on Northern Californian ski slopes.

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — Another major storm in this Hyperactive Atmospheric River is pounding California.

At the Mammoth Mountain main lodge on January 10, the snow removal crews were dealing with three feet of new snow, nearly burying The Yodeler Restaurant deck, and leaving the iconic Mammoth sculpture chest deep in fresh powder.

Despite the blizzard-like conditions, a few locals were out.

"Blizzard squared, you can see but if you're not a good skier you might want to wait awhile," one skier told CBS 8 Meteorologist Shawn Styles.

Bill Benkwitt echoed those sentiments. Benkwitt has been skiing for 50 years.

"This is the most intense, longest-lasting snow I've ever seen. I mean it's incredible, so God knows how much will be here by tomorrow," said Benkwitt.

An additional three feet this morning resulted in Mammoth Mountain putting a pause on operations.

CBS 8 spoke to Mammoth Mountain Communication Director Lauren Burke.

"We've been able to be open for the last few weeks but today we decided to close for the safety of our guests and employees and plan to open tomorrow," Burke told CBS 8.



Nearby, the storm shut down roads in the town of Mammoth Lakes and parts of Highway 395.

The amount of snow that has already fallen this year is staggering.

"Since we opened November 5th, we have received about 315 inches of snow, already surpassing last year's numbers."



The all-time record for snow at Mammoth Mountain was set in 2010 - 2011, and ended at 668.5 inches of snow for the year.

"There's a lot of big snowfall months ahead of us so this could be a record-breaking season. Definitely, a record-breaking 30 days, that's for sure," added Burke.