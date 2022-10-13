Massive sports weekend in San Diego | Trolley, parking tips to get to the playoffs

A massive sports weekend begins Friday and will last through the weekend as the Padres and the Wave FC hold playoff games at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — Heading to Petco Park or Snapdragon Stadium this weekend? Here are some tips from MTS on how to park and ride to the stadiums with ease.

A massive weekend of sports in San Diego begins Friday and will last through the weekend as the San Diego Padres take on rival Los Angeles Dodgers. On Sunday, the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club plays their first playoff game against the Chicago Red Stars at Snapdragon Stadium.

Full capacity is expected at Petco Park and Snapdragon with tens of thousands of fans in attendance.

Ahead of the playoff games, MTS has information to help you get to the stadiums.

Padres vs. Dodgers

PETCO Park

Friday's game begins at 5:37 p.m.

Saturday's game begins at 6:37 p.m.

Padres discount:

You can save on a special, discounted 2-day Padre Pass on Friday and Saturday.

$8 for all-day transit service Friday and Saturday

Available for purchase on the MTS PRONTO app or here.

Trolley routes:

All three trolley lines will get you directly to PETCO Park

Fans can directly access the stadium by using 12th & Imperial Transit Center, Gaslamp Quarter Station

MTS says fans should expect limited parking and increased traffic in the Downtown area on Friday and Saturday.

Pre-Event:

UC San Diego Blue Line: 7.5-minute service between San Ysidro and 12th & Imperial (Friday only); 15-minute service between UTC and 12th & Imperial and between San Ysidro and 12th & Imperial on Saturday.

Green and Orange Lines will run 15-minute service.

Post-Event:

UC San Diego Blue Line: 15-minute service will be extended north to UTC after the game. 15-minute service to San Ysidro until 12:07 a.m on Friday and 11:37pm on Saturday., with additional trips as needed and available.

Orange Line: 15-minute service after the game with additional service as needed until 11:56 p.m.

Green Line: 15-minute service (to SDSU) until 11:36pm, with additional service as needed. Last trips to Santee will depart at 10:36 p.m. on Friday and 11:21 p.m. on Saturday.

Wave vs. Red Stars

Snapdragon Stadium

Game begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday

Trolley routes

The MTS Green Line Trolley will be providing direct service to and from Snapdragon Stadium every 15 minutes or earlier on Sunday, MTS said.

Post-event

UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line: 30-minute service

Green Line: Extended 30-minute service, with additional shuttle service as needed

Playoffs at our place.



Score tickets for the first postseason match in #WaveFC history now. — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) October 5, 2022

Parking

Fans attending the playoff games across San Diego this weekend can park for free at MTS transit centers. Here are the best places to park, according to MTS.

Hazard Center (Green Line, 1,500 free parking spots (Lower Level only)

Old Town Transit Center (Green Line, UC San Diego Blue Line) 412 free spots

El Cajon Transit Center (Green Line, Orange Line) 469 free spots

Nobel Drive (UC San Diego Blue) 289 free spots

Tecolote Road (UC San Diego Blue Line) 279 free spots

Balboa Avenue (UC San Diego Blue Line) 227 free spots

Palm Avenue (UC San Diego Blue Line) 499 free spots

Bayfront/E Street Station (UC San Diego Blue Line) 267 free spots

Palomar Street (UC San Diego Blue Line) 305 spots

Euclid Avenue (Orange Line) 115 spots

Spring Street (Orange Line) 324 spots

WATCH RELATED: How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game? (Oct. 2022).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android