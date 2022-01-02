'We don't always know what we're going into' | Firefighters faced with unknown dangers when answering a call

In the wake of Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna's shooting death, is there anything more firefighters can do to protect themselves?

STOCKTON, California — Firefighters face many unknowns as they rush to put out a fire. As if firefighters have enough to worry about, getting shot at is another danger they can face.

With the recent death of Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna, what more can be done to protect firefighters when they respond to a call?

"We don't always know what we're going into. We're expected to go into areas that are maybe dangerous or unknown to help mitigate the incident to help protect life and property," Sacramento Area Local 522 President Trevor Jamison said.

Jamison said firefighters can beware of their surroundings when arriving on the scene the best they can, but sometimes there is not much else they can do.

One form of protection for firefighters is body armor.

According to the Stockton Firefighters Union Local 456, Stockton has had bulletproof vests and helmets for about three years, but they are generally used when firefighters are needed in active shooter situations. There is also the factor of the added weight firefighters must deal with.

Firefighters being killed by gunfire is rare, but it happens.

In 2020 in the United States, two firefighters were shot and killed. One was investigating a report of smoke and another was conducting surveillance in a fire investigation.

"This just illustrates there is a lot of unknown in what we do and there are dangers that the public may or may not be aware of," Jamison said.

Curt Varone has nearly 50 years of firefighting experience, including as Deputy Assistant Chief for the Providence, Rhode Island Fire Department.

"It's pretty clear that [being shot is] one of the things we have to be concerned about," Varone said.

Varone has written about whether or not firefighters should carry firearms.

"I think if fire departments think it through and get people the adequate training and the resources to deal with that then I think it can work," Varone said.

However, Varone said there is also an inherent danger of carrying a firearm and having it potentially taken by someone else on a call.

"That's another challenge when firefighters do bring a firearm into someone's home or business or on the street," Varone said.

The Stockton firefighters union says in California, only investigators and fire marshalls are allowed to carry firearms.