'March for May' community event with rally, prayer vigil held for missing mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A rally, march and prayer vigil were held Sunday for missing Chula Vista mom May "Maya" Millete. The rally began at noon at Chula Vista Community Park, according to the "Find May/Maya Millete" Facebook group. A post by the group indicated that speakers and special guests were on hand to raise awareness for Millete and others who have gone missing.

The 39-year-old mother of three went missing in early January and her disappearance has garnered attention throughout San Diego County and nationally.

Last week, it was revealed that a surveillance camera in the Chula Vista neighborhood where Millete lived captured six loud bangs around 10 p.m. on January 7, the night Maya was last seen on a Facebook call with friends.

The neighbor who gave News 8 the audio recording heard below did not provide the video portion because it shows the neighbor’s house, and they wished to remain anonymous.

A lawyer working with the family of Millete, Billy Little Jr., reacted Friday to the release of the surveillance audio saying "that’s exactly what a gunshot sounds like."

Little will appear Monday on "Dr. Phil" -- which airs at 3 p.m. on CBS8 -- along with Maya’s sister and brother-in-law, Maricris and Richard Drouailet. The attorney said national exposure can sometimes kick-start a stalled investigation.

Around the three-month mark in the search for Millete, the Chula Vista Police Department released a statement saying in part that it encourages people to submit any information they might have about the case directly to the police and not on social media. Chula Vista Police also said the department was working with the FBI and District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office in the case.

Maya Millete's husband Larry Millete has not been named a suspect by Chula Vista Police.

A GoFundMe page had raised over $15,000 as of Sunday afternoon to help aid in search efforts.