Maya Millete search location based on cell phone ping

Volunteer teams gather for a fourth week to search near Maya's home.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The family of a missing Chula Vista mother is organizing another search effort this weekend near where Maya Millete was last seen alive.

It’s the fourth weekend in a row the area surrounding Millete's home has been searched.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, is now confirming to News 8 the search location is based on a cell tower ping from the missing mother’s cell phone.

The ping came from Maya’s T-Mobile cell phone around the time she went missing, the sister said. The exact date and time of the ping, however, has not been made public.

“For the phone, when it was pinged or where exactly where it was pinged, we don't know. They haven't shared that with us,” said Drouaillet.

It’s been a difficult month for Drouaillet, searching the same area every weekend for items belonging to her missing sister. Maya went missing on Thursday, January 7.

“It’s been five months. It's been tiring. It's been exhausting,” she said.

The current search area consists of a 164-acre abandoned golf course, as well as hiking trails leading to the golf course from the Millete home on Paseo Los Gatos about three quarters of a mile away.

“Just finding a clue, any clue at all. That's why we’ve been just concentrating on that area,” said Drouaillet.

Chula Vista police already have searched the fenced and gated golf course about a month ago. Drouaillet said the volunteer teams have finished searching the golf course itself.

Investigators suggested the family continue searching the surrounding area for Maya's clothing, cell phone and other belongings, according to Drouaillet.

Sadly for Maya’s sister, law enforcement has not participated in the volunteer search efforts.

“It's just been us. It's just been the volunteers. It's just been the community,” she said.

Earlier this week, detectives started conducting in-depth interviews of Maya's friends and family, including Maricris, who answered their questions on Wednesday for a few hours.

“When I went for an interview on Wednesday, I said, 'Why now? Why now? Why didn't you do that in the beginning?'” said Drouaillet.

The family also is organizing a Prayer Walk for Maya at De Anza Cove on Mission Bay. Meet-up is set for 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

This weekend’s searches start at 7:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Mount San Miguel Park in Chula Vista near the Millete home.

The family has set up a website fundraise for the search effort.