Maya Millete's family and locals rally downtown San Diego to keep her name in spotlight

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Saturday, Maya Millete's sister and members of "Team Maya Search" came out to Downtown San Diego to rally and keep her name in the spotlight.

"They'd ask people, 'hey have you heard of Maya?' and they're like, 'who's Maya?'," Maricris Drouaillet said the reason why she held the rally Saturday was to keep her story alive.

"It was a bit surprising, I guess it needed to be more out there, so this is one of our efforts," said Drouaillet.

The efforts from her family and friends have been ongoing. On Wednesday, July 21, Larry Millete was named a person of interest after a gun violence restraining order was uncovered by San Diego Deputy City Attorney Jeff Brooker.

News 8 asked Maricris at the rally what her thoughts were on Larry being a person of interest and the number of guns he possessed.

"Larry was the last person to see my sister, I was surprised to see his gun collection."

There will be continued efforts to find Maya Sunday, July 25 at 7 a.m.

