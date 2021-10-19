Maya Millete's family: The search for Maya isn't over

Larry Millete was arrested and charged Tuesday for his wife Maya’s murder nine months after she went missing from their Chula Vista home.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Maya Millete’s sister tearfully talked about her brother-in-law’s arrest Tuesday and how it’s impacting the entire family. Maricris Drouaillet spoke candidly about how difficult it was to hear about Larry Millete’s arrest. But she said no matter what happens, her mission is still to bring her sister home.

After Larry Millete was arrested and charged for his wife Maya’s murder, Maya’s sister described the heartbreak her family is going through and continued to ask for help.

“We’re still asking the public, please help us bring my sister home. I still want to see my sister! I still want her to come home to us,” said Maricris.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan believes Maya was in a toxic relationship and that she called a divorce lawyer on Jan. 7, the day she most likely disappeared. Bill Garcia is a private investigator who volunteered to work on the case and said he believes Maya was a victim of domestic violence.

“She’ll withstand and put up with as much, whether it’s narcissistic or other type of behavior because the other partner feels that he knows his partner very well, because of the length of time they’ve been together,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he shared his findings with the Chula Vista Police Department and he too believes Larry Millete was involved in Maya’s disappearance.

“Please, if you know anything at all, help us. We’re pleading. I still want her to come home. We made a promise to her 11-year-old daughter that would bring her mom home. Please,” Maricris said.