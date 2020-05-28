Mayor and Verizon to launch 5G network as virtual health and online working surge

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As San Diegans increasingly turn to technology to work, learn and access healthcare remotely, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer was joined Thursday by Verizon and Rady Children’s Hospital to launch the citywide expansion of next-generation 5G wireless technology.



Developed thanks to breakthroughs made by San Diego’s own Qualcomm, the faster fifth generation cellular network will support public safety, medical care, education and commerce at a time when the demand for wireless service has never been higher. Some local hospitals have seen digital visits with patients increase more than 100-fold.



The 5G deployment is the result of an agreement between the City and Verizon to accelerate the distribution of this technology and enhance wireless services.