SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Thursday will be joined by local leaders to announce $1.25 million in public and private funding to help artists and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.

According to a survey, the arts sector is the hardest hit of all nonprofits in the San Diego region, causing many San Diegans in the creative community to lose their sources of income.

The City of San Diego is joining the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition, The San Diego Foundation, and private donors to launch The San Diego Arts + Culture Challenge.

According to the mayor's office, the goal of the new partnership is to help stabilize the industry by easing financial losses that are prompting organizations to close their doors and reduce their workforce.

