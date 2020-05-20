Watch Live: Mayor Faulconer announces San Diego’s Small Business Relief Fund tops $20 million

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer will be joined Wednesday by Economic Development Director Christina Bibler and a local brewery owner to detail millions in federal CARES Act stimulus funding to expand the City’s small business relief efforts.

This week Mayor Faulconer released a revised Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal that prioritizes federal CARES Act stimulus funds for small businesses, homeless services, and childcare for frontline workers. The proposal calls for using roughly $13 million for small business relief.

Created last month by Mayor Faulconer, the City’s Small Business Relief Fund provides loan and grants to help local employers sustain operations, retain employees and address reductions in consumer demand. More than 10,000 business owners submitted applications for relief, far exceeding the initial resources available. The Mayor has since grown the fund as part of a broader economic relief package and enlisted the help of corporate donors and generous San Diegans.